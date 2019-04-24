Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for April 25, 2019

Court Calendars for April 25, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff April 24, 2019 0

City Court HON. MICHAEL C. LOPEZ Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Larry L Bedgood v Ranaie Soto, Jennifer Moore, et ano, 65 Denver St – Allen & O’Brien 2—City of Rochester New York v David Rice, 223 Portage St – Lauren Baron 3—City of Rochester New York v “John Doe,” et ano, 106 Lincoln St – Lauren Baron 4—City of Rochester New York v ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo