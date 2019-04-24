Don't Miss
Home / News / Deeds Recorded April 8, 2019

Deeds Recorded April 8, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff April 24, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded April 8, 2019   83   NOT PROVIDED BERARDI, AILEEN N et ano to ZOBEL, JAMES M Property Address: 86 ROCKWAY DRIVE, GREECE NY Liber: 12168 Page: 0383 Tax Account: 034.03-2-4 Full Sale Price: $155,000.00 DANNEFER, WILLIAM D to BABIARZ, MARY E Property Address: 158 NICHOLS STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12168 Page: 0213 Tax Account: 106.28-2-47 Full Sale Price: $1.00 DIMAMBRO, PAOLO to STEWART, ARACELIS Property Address: 27 DURNAN ...

