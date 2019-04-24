Ex-Christie aide facing new sentencing in bridge scandal

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press April 24, 2019 0

NEWARK, N.J. — A onetime aide to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie faces resentencing Wednesday for her role in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal. Bridget Kelly is due in federal court in Newark. She and co-defendant Bill Baroni were convicted in 2016 in what prosecutors and a co-conspirator said was a plot to cause ...

