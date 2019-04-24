Don't Miss
Ex-UT at Austin coach to plead guilty in admissions scam

Ex-UT at Austin coach to plead guilty in admissions scam

By: The Associated Press April 24, 2019

BOSTON — The former men's tennis coach at the University of Texas at Austin is set to plead guilty in the college admissions bribery scandal . Michael Center is expected to plead guilty in Boston federal court on Wednesday to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. Center was charged with accepting $100,000 to ...

