Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Ineffective assistance of counsel: People v. Withrow

By: Daily Record Staff April 24, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Ineffective assistance of counsel Cross-examination – Prior inconsistent statement People v. Withrow KA 16-00918 Appealed from Erie County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of robbery. The conviction arose from an incident in which the victim, having reached her front porch after walking home from her night-shift ...

