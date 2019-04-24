Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 24, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded April 8, 2019   110   NOT PROVIDED CARMELLO, HEATHER Property Address: 845 HINCHEY ROAD, GATES NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $94,047.00 FROSINO, FREDERICK J & FROSINO, TERRY A Property Address: 49 SUBURBA AVENUE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NA Amount: $55,000.00 GEIKEN, GERALD W & GEIKEN, MARGARET P Property Address: 107 FIELDSTON TERRACE, BRIGHTON NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK NA Amount: $150,000.00 HEATHER HEIGHTS OF PITTSFORD ...

