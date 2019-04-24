Don't Miss
Powers of Attorney filed January 23, 2018

April 24, 2019

Powers of Attorney Recorded January 23, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY ABDELRAHMAN, MAHMOUD A Appoints: ALAJAB, SAMIA FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION Appoints: CITY NATIONAL BANK HSBC BANK USA NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC SANCHEZ, SANDY Appoints: RIVAS, NANCY US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: OCWEN LOAN SERVICING LLC US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: TRUMAN CAPITAL ADVISORS LP

