Home / News / State Bar calls for conviction integrity units in every county

State Bar calls for conviction integrity units in every county

By: Daily Record Staff April 24, 2019 0

The New York State Bar Association House of Delegates has approved a report from the Task Force on Wrongful Convictions that recommends establishing conviction integrity units in every county. The report also recommends a change to the current criminal law to allow a new evidence claim after a guilty plea. And the panel also called for ...

