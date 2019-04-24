Don't Miss
UB Law clinic files FOIA lawsuit

Records sought for client in Buffalo Detention Facility

By: Bennett Loudon April 24, 2019 0

The University at Buffalo School of Law Community Justice Clinic has filed a lawsuit against the federal government for failing to provide documents requested under the Freedom of Information Act that are needed to represent a client in federal detention. The records sought pertain to Adham Amin Hassoun, who is being held at the Buffalo Federal ...

