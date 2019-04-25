Don't Miss
Home / News / ConServe named in false claims lawsuit

ConServe named in false claims lawsuit

Complaint lays out ‘lengthy, widespread, duplicitous scheme’

By: Bennett Loudon April 25, 2019 0

ConServe, the Perinton-based student-loan collections company, is one of several defendant firms in a federal false claims lawsuit. The complaint, filed in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia, accuses ConServe and other government contractors under the federal False Claims Act. Government attorneys have declined intervention in the case, but the suit is moving forward with ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo