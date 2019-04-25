Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for April 26, 2019

Court Calendars for April 26, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff April 25, 2019 0

City Court HON. MICHAEL C. LOPEZ Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Blue Canja LLC v Tawanna Black, Taeshon Bradwell, et ano, 123 Ravine Ave – Burgess & Miraglia 2—Suplex Properties LLC v Patricia Evans, 80-82 Cleon St – Burgess & Miraglia 3—West End Business Center LLC v Kamesha Shaw, 803 W Ave – Burgess & Miraglia 4—FD Capital LLC v Lafayette Lawrence, 68 Weld ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo