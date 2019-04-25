Don't Miss
Deeds Recorded April 9, 2019

April 25, 2019

Deeds   Recorded April 9, 2019   48   NOT PROVIDED HUANG, KOEN et al to HUANG, CARLENE et al Property Address: 184 HUMBOLDT STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12168 Page: 0514 Tax Account: 122.31-1-2 Full Sale Price: $200,000.00 TASCIOTTI, JAMES D to 55-57 PUBLIC MARKET LLC Property Address: 55-57 PUBLIC MARKET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12168 Page: 0411 Tax Account: 106.59-3-6 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 FLANNERY, MOIRA to DENALI EXCELSIOR LLC Property Address: ...

