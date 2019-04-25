Divided Supreme Court sides with business owners over workers in class arbitration case

Don't Miss
By: The Washington Post Robert Barnes April 25, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - A split Supreme Court delivered a win to business owners Tuesday, saying workers cannot band together in arbitration proceedings unless their employment contracts specifically allow it. Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the court’s conservative majority in the 5-to-4 decision, said because class arbitration is fundamentally different from individual proceedings, it must be expressly ...

