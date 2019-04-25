Fourth Department – Child neglect: Matter of Ricky A.

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 25, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child neglect Domestic violence – Protect children from unaddressed mental health issues Matter of Ricky A. CAF 17-00778 Appealed from Family Court, Wayne County Background: The respondent mother appealed from an order that determined she neglected the subject children. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that the father of one ...

