Fourth Department – Traffic stop: People v. Balkman

April 25, 2019

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Traffic stop Reasonable suspicion – Onboard computer system license plate check People v. Balkman KA 15-00839 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a conviction of criminal possession of a weapon. The defendant was riding as a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by a police officer. ...

