Don't Miss
Home / News / Joshua Agins elected to Federation of Defense and Corporate Counsel

Joshua Agins elected to Federation of Defense and Corporate Counsel

By: Daily Record Staff April 25, 2019 0

Joshua Agins, a partner at Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP has been elected as a member of the Federation of Defense and Corporate Counsel (FDCC). The FDCC is composed of more than 1,400 practicing attorneys from around the world who are recognized as leaders within the legal industry. Federation membership is limited, selective, and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo