Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded April 9, 2019

Mortgages Recorded April 9, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff April 25, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded April 9, 2019   77   NOT PROVIDED HUANG, CARLENE & HUANG, CARLENE Property Address: 184 HUMBOLDT STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: HUANG, KO-EN Amount: $145,000.00 14420 DENALI EXCELSIOR LLC Property Address: 3335 HOLLEY STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: LARSON, WILLIAM Amount: $125,000.00 GIBBS, BRENT W Property Address: 33 WOODSTOCK LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $117,600.00 PAWLAK, MARION I & PAWLAK, STEVEN M Property Address: 20 CHANDON ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo