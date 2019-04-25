Don't Miss
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Participation in sporting event: Opinion 18-147

By: Daily Record Staff April 25, 2019 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Participation in sporting event District attorney’s office sole promoter Opinion 18-147 Background: The inquiring judge presides in arraignments or issues orders of protection on occasion. He asks if he may participate in the District Attorney’s 5K athletic sporting event to end domestic violence. It is not a fund-raiser, but a free ...

