Home / News / Kansas court bolsters abortion rights, blocks ban

Kansas court bolsters abortion rights, blocks ban

By: Ben Jacobs April 26, 2019 0

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas' highest court ruled for the first time Friday that the state constitution protects abortion rights and blocked a first-in-the-nation ban on a common second trimester method for ending pregnancies. The state Supreme Court's ruling represented a big victory for abortion rights supporters in a state with a Republican-controlled Legislature hostile to their ...

