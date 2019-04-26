Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Legal Loop: Massachusetts weighs in on law enforcement access to real-time geolocation data

Legal Loop: Massachusetts weighs in on law enforcement access to real-time geolocation data

By: Nicole Black April 26, 2019 0

Now that most Americans own smartphones, privacy issues abound. Our devices collect a vast array of information about us. Some of this data is stored on our devices, and some is shared with our service providers. As a result, one issue that has cropped up repeatedly is when and how law enforcement may access cell ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo