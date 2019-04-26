Don't Miss
Home / News / Massachusetts judge and ex-official accused of preventing migrant’s arrest by ICE

Massachusetts judge and ex-official accused of preventing migrant’s arrest by ICE

By: The Washington Post Steve Burkholder April 26, 2019 0

A Massachusetts state court judge and a former court officer were charged by federal prosecutors Thursday with obstructing justice for allegedly preventing an immigration and customs officer from arresting an undocumented immigrant at a courthouse west of Boston last year. Judge Shelley Richmond Joseph, 51, and Wesley MacGregor, 56, a former trial court officer at the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo