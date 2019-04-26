MCBA to celebrate Law Week with variety of events

The Monroe County Bar Association has scheduled a full slate of events to celebrate Law Week — April 29 through May 3.

A CLE called the “Nuts and Bolts of Wills” is scheduled for 12:15 to 2 p.m. Monday in the Rubin Center for Education on the fifth floor of the Telesca Center for Justice, 1 W. Main St. The speakers will be Mackenzie Kellermeyer and Jason Livingston, attorneys at Pullano & Farrow PLLC.

A student awards ceremony is also set to take place in the Rubin Center from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday. The awards will honor the first-place teams from this year’s Sydney R. Rubin Mock Trial competition, the Law Explorers Mock Trial competition, and participants from the Rochester Teen Court Program.

On Tuesday, a CLE on racial profiling is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the High Falls Conference Room at Monroe Community College’s downtown campus, 311 State St. This event is open to the general public.

The moderator for the program on racial profiling will be attorney Duwaine Bascoe. The speakers will include: Irshad Altheimer, associate professor in the department of criminal justice at Rochester Institute of Technology; Brighton Police Chief Mark Henderson; First Assistant Monroe County Public Defender Jill Paperno; and attorneys Danielle Ponder and Donald Thompson.

Law Day is officially Wednesday, when a CLE titled “The First Amendment, the News and Telling Your Story in 2019” is scheduled for 12:15 to 2 p.m. in the Rubin Center. The speakers will include: WHEC-TV reporter Lynette Adams; Democrat and Chronicle reporter Gary Craig; attorney Christopher Thomas; and WXXI reporter/producer Veronica Volk.

A wills clinic also is planned for 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Lifespan, 1900 S. Clinton Ave., Brighton. This event is for low-income senior citizens to meet individually with an attorney to prepare personalized simple wills, powers of attorney and health care proxies.

An awards reception is scheduled for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday on the 10th floor of the Strathallan Rochester Hotel & Spa, 550 East Ave. Awards to be presented include:

Outstanding Jurist Award — State Supreme Court Justice Craig J. Doran

Charles F. Crimi Memorial Award — Janet C. Somes

Justin L. Vigdor Senior Award for Service —Connie O. Walker

The Raymond J. Pauley Award — Cynthia L. Snodgrass

President’s Award for Professionalism — Bradley P. Kammholz

A program titled “Off the Record; Media and the Courts,” is set for noon to 2 p.m. Friday in Courtroom 404 in the Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd. The speakers will include: State Supreme Court Justice Daniel J. Doyle; Democrat and Chronicle reporter Gary Craig; and state Supreme Court Justice William K. Taylor.