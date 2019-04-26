Don't Miss
Home / News / Trump abortion ‘gag’ rule blocked by federal judge

Trump abortion ‘gag’ rule blocked by federal judge

By: The Washington Post Fred Barbash April 26, 2019 0

A federal judge issued a nationwide injunction Thursday, temporarily blocking the Trump administration from imposing new anti-abortion restrictions on the use of federal family planning funds designed to assist 4 million low-income women. The rule, promulgated in March by the Department of Health and Human Services, would have barred programs receiving the money from saying or ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo