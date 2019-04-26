Don't Miss
Home / News / Wrong name on warrant sends woman to jail for three nights

Wrong name on warrant sends woman to jail for three nights

By: The Associated Press April 26, 2019 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a 35-year-old mother spent three nights in jail because of a wrong name on an arrest warrant. The Times-Union of Albany reported that police ran Jessica Donovan’s name through a law enforcement database Friday after she was involved in a disturbance at an Albany-area pizza shop. Police in Colonie took ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo