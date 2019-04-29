Don't Miss
Conviction reversed over jury selection error

Conviction reversed over jury selection error

Trial judge must also revisit police seizure issue

By: Bennett Loudon April 29, 2019

A state appellate court has reversed a guilty verdict and granted a new trial because the trial judge improperly denied his challenges of two prospective jurors. Bradford M. Clark Jr., 30, was convicted in June 2015 of first-degree assault for a stabbing incident that seriously injured the victim. He is now serving a sentence of up ...

