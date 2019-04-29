Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – De facto merger: Energy Cooperative of America v. Luigi’s Family Bakery

Fourth Department – De facto merger: Energy Cooperative of America v. Luigi’s Family Bakery

By: Daily Record Staff April 29, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department De facto merger Summary judgment – Admission of continuity of ownership – Same business contact information Energy Cooperative of America v. Luigi’s Family Bakery CA 18-01655 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action asserting a cause of action of de facto merger based on allegations that ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo