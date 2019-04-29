Karen Schaefer | Barclay Damon LLP

Don't Miss
April 29, 2019

Barclay Damon LLP announces the hiring of Karen Schaefer as trusts & estates practice area co-chair. Schaefer provides clients with comprehensive counsel on all aspects of estate planning and business-succession matters. She advises on gift and income-tax planning; administration of trusts and estates; preparation of wills, revocable living trusts and irrevocable trusts; durable powers of attorney; health care proxies and beneficiary designations; restructuring; and coordination of assets.

She also provides guidance on pre- and post-nuptial agreements, estate-plan design, elder law, family limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

