Kelly Gusmano | Barclay Damon LLP

Barclay Damon LLP announces the hiring of Kelly Gusmano as an associate in the trusts & estates practice area. She is also a member of the elder law and Medicaid planning team. Gusmano provides legal counsel relating to long-term care and estate planning for seniors and families. She ensures plans are strategically developed for those who need long-term care at home, within independent-living and assisted-living facilities and in skilled-care nursing homes.

She has experience with a range of resources and strategies, including outright gifts, irrevocable Medicaid trusts, annuities, loans, supplemental-needs trusts and transfers of real property to protect assets and reduce or avoid estate taxes.