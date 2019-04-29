Don't Miss
Lawyer fighting palm oil among 6 to win environmental prize

Lawyer fighting palm oil among 6 to win environmental prize

By: The Associated Press By MICHAEL CASEY April 29, 2019

BOSTON — When Alfred Brownell arrived in a remote Liberian village, the surrounding tropical rainforest had been leveled by bulldozers. Burial grounds were uprooted, religious shrines were desecrated and a stream people depended upon for water was polluted. Brownell, an environmental lawyer and activist, blamed the devastation on the palm oil company Golden Veroleum Liberia. The ...

