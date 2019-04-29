Don't Miss
New York investigating National Rifle Association's finances

By: The Associated Press April 29, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — New York state’s attorney general, who promised during her campaign to investigating the National Rifle Association’s nonprofit status, has begun an investigation into the finances of the gun owners’ group, her spokeswoman said Saturday. “The Office of New York State Attorney General Letitia James has launched an investigation related to the National ...

