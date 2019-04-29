Nicole O’Brien | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP named Nicole O’Brien as the firm’s director of information technology.

O’Brien will lead Harter Secrest & Emery’s IT department and be responsible for developing and implementing the firm’s information technology strategies. Her responsibilities will include overseeing the firm’s technology operations and infrastructure, developing and executing information technology policies and procedures and directing the administration of the firm’s network, systems and data center.

She was most recently IT director of client services at Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP. O’Brien is a graduate of both Johnson & Wales University and Monroe Community College.