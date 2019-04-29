Don't Miss
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time justice: Opinion 18-148

By: Daily Record Staff April 29, 2019 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Part-time justice Public employment – Contract worker – Court records destruction Opinion 18-148 Background: A part-time justice asked if he may accept employment with the town or village he serves as a contract worker to review the court’s old files for destruction or preservation according to the Office of Court Administration’s ...

