Rachelle Nuhfer | Barclay Damon LLP

By: Daily Record Staff April 29, 2019 0

Barclay Damon LLP announces the hiring of Rachelle Nuhfer as an associate in Barclay Damon’s trusts & estates practice area. Nuhfer works with clients in the planning, administration and litigation of trusts and estates matters, providing experienced and strategic counsel to protect assets and achieve clients’ objectives.

Among other matters, she offers guidance in the preparation of wills, trusts, powers of attorney, health care proxies and beneficiary designations. Nuhfer also counsels clients on business and corporate matters, including the formation and structure of business entities, mergers and acquisitions and succession planning.

