Tim Muck | Barclay Damon LLP

Barclay Damon LLP announces the addition of Tim Muck as a partner in the firm’s trusts & estates practice area. Muck develops thorough planning, tax and succession strategies that help achieve clients’ personal and business objectives. He provides guidance on all business and estate-planning matters, including estate, gift and income-tax planning, preparation of wills and trusts and creation of essential documents that include powers of attorney, health care proxies and beneficiary designations.

Muck counsels business owners in the financing of transactions, mergers and acquisitions, minimization of liabilities and the formation and structuring of business entities, including corporations and limited liability companies. His experience as a tax practitioner provides additional benefit to businesses, addressing taxation concerns through the development of owner agreements that include shareholder, operating and buy-sell agreements.