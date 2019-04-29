Don't Miss
Home / News / Trump views Supreme Court as ally, sowing doubt about its independence among his critics

Trump views Supreme Court as ally, sowing doubt about its independence among his critics

By: The Washington Post Robert Barnes and Josh  Dawsey April 29, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - The morning after the Supreme Court reviewed his administration’s most important case of the term, President Donald Trump informed the justices he might have another task for them. “I DID NOTHING WRONG,” Trump tweeted Wednesday. “If the partisan Dems ever tried to Impeach, I would first head to the U.S. Supreme Court.” Constitutional experts immediately ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo