Upcoming foreclosures as of Apr. 29, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff April 29, 2019 0

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Download the PDF or Excel version. Property Address/City/Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 122 Burritt Rd Hilton 14468 04/29/2019 09:30 AM Gross Polowy, LLC $102,939.61 251 Fishers Rd Pittsford 14534 04/29/2019 10:30 AM McCabe, Weisberg & Conway, LLC $1,021,356.48 27 Clifford ...

