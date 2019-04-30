Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded April 12, 2019

Deeds Recorded April 12, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff April 30, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded April 12, 2019 76   NOT PROVIDED COMMISSIONER OF SOCIAL SERVICES FOR THE MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES DISTRICT et al to HUDSON, MATTHEW L Property Address: 9 LIME STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12170 Page: 0177 Tax Account: 105.75-1-13 Full Sale Price: $14,001.00 HOUSE OF GOD WHICH IS THE CHURCH OF THE LIVING GOD THE PILLAR AND GROUND OF THE TRUTH WITHOUT CONTROVERSY ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo