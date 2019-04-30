Doing Business As filed January 28, 2019

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 30, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded January 28, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT MK GIFTS 1527 FIELDCREST DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580 KUS, MEHMET 1527 FIELDCREST KUS, WEBSTER NY 14580 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE LP APARTMENT CLEANERS 220F WESTVIEW COMMONS BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY 14624 MONROE PIZZO, ANGELICA & PIZZO, LISA 220 F WESTVIEW COMMONS BOULEVARD, CHILI NY & 220 F WESTVIEW COMMONS BOULEVARD, CHILI NY SCS SERVICES 250 MILL STREET, ROCHESTER NY ...

