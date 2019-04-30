Doing Business As filed January 29, 2019

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 30, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded January 29, 2019 CORPORATION NAME FILED BANTU ISLAMIC CENTER INC 106 LOCUST STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE JK SPRINGS & WIRE FORMS 371 AUGUSTINE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613 I|BERNARD|J|KUCEWICZ|

