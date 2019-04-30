Don't Miss
Home / News / Judgments Recorded March 1, 2019

Judgments Recorded March 1, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff April 30, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded March 1, 2019 NELSON, PARNELL L 199 JEFFERSON TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP. Attorney: LACEY KATZEN LLP Amount: $5,174.38 OLIVERI, FRANK 498 SAGAMORE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14617 Favor: RELIANT COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: LACY KATZEN LLP Amount: $4,804.98 PARKER, MICKEY M. JR. 97 DESMOND ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN AND CRANE LLP Amount: $3,899.88 POPE, KIONA L. 12 GREEN KNOLLS ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo