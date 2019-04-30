Don't Miss
Judgments Recorded March 2, 2019

Judgments Recorded March 2, 2019

April 30, 2019

Judgments Recorded March 2, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BEASON, DAMIEN D 151 AVIS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14615 Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP. Attorney: LACY KATZEN LLP Amount: $6,866.78 BOATMAN, SONYA M 446 SHARON DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626 Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: LACY KATZEN LLP Amount: $10,689.95 BOISVERT, JARED R et ano 564 STATE ROUTE 31, MACEDON NY 14502 Favor: MCTIGUE, DANIEL Attorney: LACY KATZEN LLP Amount: $1,039.10 DEMARA, MARK J 68 HAMILTON ...

