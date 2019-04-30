Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Money Management: ETFs and their investment relatives

Money Management: ETFs and their investment relatives

By: Bozena Pomponio April 30, 2019 0

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have become a globally significant investment vehicle in the last 26 years. SPY, or the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, was the first U.S. ETF launched on Jan. 29, 1993 by State Street. Currently, (through February 2019) ETFs are a $3.71 trillion industry, up from $65.6 billion in 2000 (Source: Investment Company ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo