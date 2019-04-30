Don't Miss
New trial granted over suppression issue

Defendant asked for a lawyer

By: Bennett Loudon April 30, 2019 0

A state appellate court has granted a new trial to a man convicted of criminal sex act and menacing. Delshawn S. Jackson, 24, was convicted in August 2014 of first-degree criminal sex act and third-degree menacing. The jury failed to reach a verdict on a first-degree rape charge. Jackson was sentenced to up to seven years in ...

