Powers of Attorney filed January 25, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 30, 2019 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded January 25, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY BURROWS, KIM Appoints: CASACCIA, CARL FLOOD, GLENN M Appoints: FLOOD, IRENE M FLOOD, IRENE M Appoints: FLOOD, GLENN M INGLIMA, MARIA G Appoints: PANDOLFO, MARIANGELA SEPOS, ROSE MARIE Appoints: SCHREINER, CHERYL WALCH, RICHARD JOHN Appoints: GUENTHER, JOHN

