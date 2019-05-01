Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / David L. Cook | Phillips Lytle LLP

David L. Cook | Phillips Lytle LLP

By: Daily Record Staff May 1, 2019 0

Veteran commercial litigator and environmental law attorney David L. Cook has joined Phillips Lytle LLP as a partner, based in the firm’s Rochester office. Cook concentrates his practice in the area of environmental law and litigation, specifically focusing on commercial, real estate, and agribusiness matters. Cook has significant expertise on all major federal and New York environmental ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo