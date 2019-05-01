Democrats’ emoluments lawsuit targeting Trump’s private business can proceed, judge says

Don't Miss
By: The Washington Post Jonathan O'Connell, Ann E. Marimow, and Carol D. Leonnig May 1, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - Democrats in Congress can move ahead with their lawsuit against President Donald Trump alleging that his private business violates the Constitution's ban on gifts or payments from foreign governments, a federal judge ruled Tuesday. The decision in Washington from U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan adopted a broad definition of the anti-corruption ban and could ...

