Doing Business As filed February 4, 2019

Doing Business As filed February 4, 2019

February 4, 2019

Doing Business As Recorded February 4, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE AMERICAN MUSCLE AUTO DETAIL 59 MORROW DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 MONROE VACCARELLI, LAURA 59 MORROW DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED SAMUEL, BERTHA 1008 SAVAGE ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 SCHOENHARDT, ERIC R 403 EAST LINDEN AVENUE, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 NEILANS, JAMIE 1816 QUAKER MEETING HOUSE ROAD, HONEOYE FALLS NY 14472 BISIG, MICHAEL 45 YARMOUTH RD, ROCHESTER ...

