Doing Business As filed February 5, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff May 1, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded February 5, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE REFLECTION VAPERZ LOUNGE 4464 LAVE AVE, ROCHESTER NY 14612 MONROE DEGRO, RAYMOND & NIEVES, LUIS 201 RIDGEWAY AVE, ROCHESTER NY 14615 MONROE & 1496 NORTON ST, ROCHESTER NY 14621 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED DONOHUE, HEATHER 1930 LAKE RD, HAMLIN NY 14464 DIXON, DALTON 74 AVENUE B, ROCHESTER NY 14621

