Doing Business As filed January 29, 2019

May 1, 2019

Doing Business As Recorded January 29, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE LAWNSCAPING 1899 DEWEY AVE 2, ROCHESTER NY 14615 MALONEY, R MICHAEL 93 FIELDING ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14626 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED SYLVIO, TINA M 169 APPLE CREEK LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14612 KESSLER, JOHN J 93 TORREY PINE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14612 CLARK, AARON J & HOLLIS, VICTORIA R 248 BYRON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613 & 248 BYRON STREET, ...

