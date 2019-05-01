Doing Business As filed January 30, 2019

Don't Miss
Doing Business As Recorded January 30, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED SCHICKLER, JOHN F 300 STARBOARD SIDE LANE STE 310, WEBSTER NY 14580 SALAS PENA, GUILLERMO 102 WOODRIDGE CT 8, ROCHESTER NY 14622 KEISER, KRISTOPHER MICHAEL & POTTER, DELVIN GABRIEL 1100 EAST AVENUE APT4A, ROCHESTER NY 14607 & 191 LYSANDER DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14623 RIALDI, JAMIE M 1109 GUINEVER DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14626

